Croma kickstarts with its ‘Festival of Dreams’ Campaign, Shop electronics and Win exciting Gifts!

By Odisha Diary bureau

National, October 4, 2024 – Croma, is back with its annual ‘Festival of Dreams’ campaign, offering customers a fantastic opportunity to upgrade their electronics and home appliances. Shoppers can enjoy unmatched offers across all Croma stores and on www.croma.com until 3rd November. Customers stand a chance to win 100 Tata Motors Cars, 500 Hero Bikes, and 5,000 Titan Watches by shopping across 500+ Croma stores and get assured free gifts with every purchase.

 

With unbeatable discounts and offers, customers can get up to unlimited 10% instant cashback on TV and home appliances and unlimited 5% cashback on a wide range of smartphones, and laptops. 

 

Mr. Shibashish Roy, Deputy CEO of Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd, expressed, “We are thrilled to kickstart our Festival of Dreams campaign and extend the excitement of the season to our customers by offering exceptional discounts & cashbacks, a chance to win cars, bikes & watches along with assured gifts with every purchase. Our goal is to elevate every family’s festive celebration with something special and make their festive shopping a memorable experience.”

 

Join Croma in celebrating the ‘Festival of Dreams’ this festive. Don’t miss out on visiting your nearest Croma store or www.croma.com for many more exciting deals. 

