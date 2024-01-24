Croma celebrates Republic Day with Great deals on TV, Refrigerators, AC, Washing machines, Mobile Phones, Laptops, and much more!

National, 24th January 2024: In honor to celebrate India’s Republic Day, Croma, India’s first and trusted omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, proudly announces its most affordable and attractive Republic Day Sale. This week-long extravaganza, starting from January 20th to January 28th, 2024, highlights Croma’s expansive range of electronic gadgets and its commitment to affordability.

Croma offers a host of exciting deals and offers on TVs, Refrigerators, ACs, Washing Machine, Mobile Phones, Laptops, Geyser, Micro Oven, Air Fryer, Mixer Grinders, and much more from Croma branded products and other popular brands such as Apple, Philips, LG, Samsung, Daikin, Redmi, Faber, IFB, etc.

Make purchases more affordable with EMI starting at INR 999. Exchange any old electronics and get benefits up to INR 5,000. Enjoy an additional 10% discount on select bank offers. Croma’s selection of top-brand electronics is sure to have something for everyone.

There is a 10% flat discount on Croma-branded products. Upgrade your washing machine to a Croma branded 7.5 Kg Front Load Washing Machine starting at INR 1510 per month* and a Croma 50inch Google TV EMI starting at INR 1,694 per month*.

Croma delights tech enthusiasts with attractive offers in its mobile and technology range. For all Apple lovers, the iPhone 15 starts at INR 1,954* per month. Also, Apple Watch SE 2023, starting at INR 28999, is an excellent option for wearable technology users.

The sale features the Redmi 13C 5G smartphones, beginning at an affordable INR 12499. For laptop buyers, Croma has introduced an exceptional deal, providing free accessories worth INR 9990 with each laptop purchase.

In the home appliances category, Croma has lined up an impressive selection for this sale. LG Ultra HD Smart LED TVs are available starting from as low as INR 999/- per month, and Samsung’s 10 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines are priced at INR 25990. For those looking to upgrade their kitchen, Samsung’s Frost Free 236L refrigerators start at INR 24490, with a 12-month EMI plan available. Daikin’s Inverter Hot and Cold ACs, perfect for maintaining year-round comfort, begin at just INR 1899/- per month. And for an enhanced audio experience, budget-friendly soundbars are on offer starting at INR 999* per month.

For those looking to elevate their kitchen with the latest electronics, Croma offers a range of appliances that blend functionality with style. Begin your kitchen makeover with IFB’s 32 Litre Convection Microwave Oven from INR 15290, Croma’s 3L Instant Geyser at INR 2609, and A.O Smith’s MiniBot 3L/3KW Instant Geyser from INR 3790. Philips brings their Air Fryer (HD9257/80 Digital 5.6L) starting at INR 12499 and their Smart MG HL7777/00 4 Jars 750W Mixer Grinder from INR 12999.

Additionally, Faber’s cooktops start at INR 8490, and Aquaguard’s RO+UV+MTDS+SS Water Purifier begins at INR 18990. These offers across various categories highlight Croma’s commitment to providing quality products at competitive prices, ensuring every customer finds something ideal during this festive sale.

Hurry to your nearest Croma store to take advantage of these incredible deals! Don’t miss out on this chance to make your tech dreams a reality with Croma’s Republic Day sale!