Critical Minerals Key to Green Transition, Says Ministry of Mines

Critical minerals such as lithium, copper, cobalt, graphite and other critical minerals are essential for the economy’s green transition. These minerals are essential for their uses in green technologies like solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and electric vehicles which are integral to the transition toward clean energy and a low-carbon economy. The minerals like lithium, copper, cobalt, graphite and others are used in Electric Vehicle, Batteries, glassware, ceramics, fuel manufacturing and Lubricant. The minerals like potash, glauconite and phosphate has several uses in chemical and fertilizer industry.

Geological Survey of India is a nodal agency of the Government of India for exploration of mineral across the country. GSI takes up different stages of mineral exploration following the guidelines of United Nations Framework Classification and subsequent amendments with an aim to augment resource for various mineral commodities including lithium in different parts of the country as per approved annual field season programme. The reserves of the critical minerals have been found in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

There are no hiccups in the auction process of the critical minerals. Out of the 38 critical mineral blocks notified for auction, 14 blocks have been auctioned successfully. Globally the reserves of Critical minerals are mainly concentrated in Australia, Argentina, China, Chile, Canada, Congo, Mozambique, South Africa etc.

The Central Government has amended “The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957”, in 2023 to empower Central Government to exclusively auction blocks for 24 critical and strategic minerals. So far 14 blocks have been successfully auctioned. In order to promote exploration of critical and deep-seated minerals, a new mineral concession namely, Exploration Licence has been introduced for 29 deep-seated minerals, of which many are of critical minerals, which will permit the licencee to undertake reconnaissance and prospecting operations for these minerals. GSI has handed over 20 blocks for auction as exploration license to State Governments of which 12 blocks are notified for auction by State of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Further to encourage private participation in exploration, Ministry of Mines has notified 22 private exploration agencies (NPEAs). These agencies are taking up exploration projects through funding from National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET).

The Government of India has successfully auctioned 14 blocks of critical mineral of which 12 blocks are for composite licence. Further, 21 blocks of critical mineral are notified for auction, of which 20 are for composite licence. The successful bidder of composite licence blocks will first explore the block before starting the mining operation.