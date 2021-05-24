Crisis against humanity; CM Chouhan asks everyone to stand up together

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Corona is a crisis against humanity, everyone will have to face it unitedly. Together we must strive to achieve the goal of making the entire division Corona free by 31st May. Situation of Corona infection in the division is under control, but it should be borne in mind that even slight carelessness can prove to be dangerous. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the members of the district level, block level and village level Crisis Management Groups formed in the three districts of Narmadapuram division- Hoshangabad, Harda and Betul.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is satisfactory that now number of positive cases is declining, more people are recovering. The Chief Minister appealed to exercise awareness in the urban and rural areas of the division. Kill Corona campaign must continue constantly. Also, people should be constantly be made aware of the importance of masks, sanitization and social distancing. Members of the Crisis Management Group at the village level have an important role to play in Corona control at the village level and they are actually working as Corona warriors.



In his address through weblink, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that micro containment areas should be created where positive cases are rising. The system of home isolation should be perfect for infected persons. If adequate space is not available at home, they should be admitted to the Covid Care Centers. All Covid Care Centers should have good treatment facilities. Availability of health facilities in all district hospitals, community health centers and primary health centers should be adequate. Children’s wards should also be ready everywhere.



He said that special attention is required in the border areas of Betul district, adjacent to Maharashtra. People coming from outside in the districts should be examined intensively. The Chief Minister also appreciated the work being done by Crisis Management Group members for prevention of Corona infection. He told the members of the Crisis Management Group working at the village level to strictly follow the rules and regulations to prevent Corona there. He said that Corona Protocol must be strictly followed in the next seven days to overcome the infection.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Corona testing should continue. Constant contact should be maintained with people. At the same time, house-to-house surveys should also continue under the Kill-Corona campaign. He said that there should be no negligence in distribution of medical kits in cases of cold and fever. Apart from this, members of the Crisis Management Group should also help the eligible people in availing the benefits of the schemes. No eligible beneficiary should be deprived of free ration. The Chief Minister said in his address that we must be alert towards the possibility of a third wave of Corona. Also keep children safe from it. He said that health services should be expanded in the districts, so that there is proper management of health services when needed in future. Apart from this, the benefit of vaccination should be extended to as many people as possible, while removing the misconceptions in this regard. Proper arrangements are also being made by the government for the treatment of black fungus.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government has launched the Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Bal Kalyan Yojana and the Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Vishesh Anugrah Yojana. It should be publicized as much as possible and assistance should be provided from the schemes. The government is also working on providing Rs one lakh to the families of those who died of Corona.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is making every effort to help poor families affected by Corona. Two months ration has been provided by Prime Minister Shri Modi and for three months by the state government. Free ration is being distributed to all eligible beneficiaries. Special attention should be paid to social distancing during ration distribution. Necessary precautions should be followed to avoid corona even during tendu patta plucking. Children who have been orphaned due to the outbreak of Corona will be provided free ration, free education besides a pension of Rs 5000 each per month. He said that the government will also provide assistance to construction labourers. Apart from this, assistance will also be provided to rural street vendors. He said that the procurement work of wheat is also not being affected, so that the farmer can sell his crop at a reasonable price. The Chief Minister said that from June 1, Corona curfew will be relaxed in a phased manner. But during this relaxation, it will be mandatory for everyone to follow the prescribed Corona guidelines.



District in-charge and State’s Minister of Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development, Shri Kamal Patel joined the virtual programme from Harda. MP Shri Uday Pratap Singh, MLAs Dr. Sitasaran Sharma, Shri Vijaypal Singh, Shri Thakur Das Nagvanshi, Shri Prem Shankar Verma, Commissioner Shri Rajneesh Shrivastava, Inspector General of Police Shri J.S. Kushwaha, Collector Shri Dhananjay Singh and ,Superintendent of Police Shri Santosh Singh were present in the video conference held in the NIC chamber of Hoshangabad.

