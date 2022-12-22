Cricket, second and final test between India and Bangladesh to begin in Dhaka

In Cricket, the second and final Test match between India and Bangladesh will begin today at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The match will start at 9 AM Indian Time. The KL Rahul-led Indian side leads the two-match Test series, 1-0 after winning the opening game by 188 runs. The first match saw centuries by Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Kuldeep Yadav was handed the player of the match award for his impressive bowling performance as he took 8 wickets. The win handed Team India the boost they needed to stay in the World Test Championship contention. Another win will put India in a better position in the WTC rankings and can increase their chances to make it to the finals. Injured India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the second Test due to injury.

After tour of Bangladesh, India will be kickstarting their home season against Sri Lanka, comprising three T20 Internationals and as many One Day Internationals, starting from 3rd of next month.