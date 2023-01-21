Cricket: India defeat New Zealand by 8 wickets in 2nd ODI at Raipur to clinch 3-match series, 2-0

India today clinched a thumping win over New Zealand in the second ODI at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. With this, India now has a 2-0 lead over New Zealand in the 3-match ODI series.

In an easy chase, India scored 111 runs in 20.1 overs winning the match by 8 wickets. Skipper Rohit Sharma hit 51 runs out of 50 balls.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl.

New Zealand scored 108 runs in 34.3 overs. The Kiwis kept struggling from the beginning itself as it lost wickets in quick succession.