Cricket: Australia announces 17 members squad for World Test Championship final against India & two tests of Ashes Series

Australia announced 17 members squad for the World Test Championship final and the opening two tests of the Ashes series. The World Test Championship final will be played between India & Australia on 7th June at the Oval. The 15 members squad for Test Championship will be named on 29th May. Opener David Warner has secured a place in the World Test Championship Final and the Ashes squad. The Australian board has also decided to bring back three players, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Marcus Harris.