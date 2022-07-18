Cricket Association of Nepal announces four Nepal T20 League teams

Kathmandu: The Cricket Association of Nepal has announced the names of four of the six teams that will take part in the first edition of the Nepal T20 League.

The four teams are Kantipur Capitals, Biratnagar Super Kings, Janakpur Royals and Lumbini All Stars. Two more teams will be confirmed soon, informs CAN General Manager Prashant Malla.. Cricket Association of Nepal and its strategic partner Seven3sports proudly announces the following team owners of NepalT20

1. Kantipur Capital – Kantipur, Nepal – Mr. Mahesh Swar

2. Lumbini All Stars – Nepali All stars, USA – Mr. Sanjay Sharma

3. Biratnagar Superkings – Diamond Digicap Pvt. Ltd., India – Mr. Vikram Yadav

4. Janakpur Royals – Goldsports Pvt. Ltd., India – Mr. Gouri Shankar Dhamani

Note: The remaining two franchise team owner’s (Pokhara & Far-western) will be announce in the next press meet.