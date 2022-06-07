Credit Outreach programme in all districts to be held by all Public Sector Banks as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav tomorrow

New Delhi :Massive Credit Outreach programme is being held by all Public Sector Banks as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) tomorrow, 8th June,2022. All districts of the country are prepared to entertain customers and public at large with their queries on credit facility and on enrolment in various government schemes. These district level programmes are being coordinated by all Public Sector Banks and State Level Bankers Committees (SLBCs).

The programmes are curated as part of the iconic week celebration of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) under AKAM during 6-12 June 2022. The first day of the week was graced by Hon’ble Prime Minister at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

These District level programmes are intended to take the AKAM celebration to all parts of the country with maximum participation of staff and customers and public at large. All SLBCs have been addressed to conduct programmes of Credit Outreach, enrolment in Jan Suraksha Schemes of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana(PMJJBY), Pradahan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), customer awareness and financial literacy and of suitably recognising the good work done by the branches, BCs etc.