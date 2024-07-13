CREDAI to Host 3 Landmark Property Shows Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), the apex body of private real estate developers in the country, is honored to announce the upcoming CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show. This year’s event, themed around #CREDAIbility, will showcase three editions focusing across Hyderabad. This strategic initiative is designed to provide home buyers with a holistic view of the city’s real estate landscape, featuring meticulously selected properties from renowned developers.

With a rich legacy of over 25 years in shaping Hyderabad’s urban development, CREDAI Hyderabad remains steadfast in upholding high standards of reliability, innovation, and sustainability in every property showcased at this event. The show is set to be the largest gathering of builders and developers under one roof, presenting a diverse range of residential and commercial properties across Hyderabad.

The CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2024 stands as Hyderabad’s premier Real Estate & Property event, offering prospective home buyers the opportunity to discover their dream homes tailored to their specific needs, location preferences, and budget. This gathering serves as a unique platform for direct interaction with leading developers and builders, providing attendees with the chance to explore the finest homes and exclusive deals, all conveniently showcased in one location. The property show exclusively features RERA-registered projects from CREDAI member developers, ensuring transparency and credibility for buyers. Visitors can explore a wide array of apartment complexes, villas, plots, and commercial spaces across Hyderabad’s dynamic landscape.

CREDAI Hyderabad President Highlights Hyderabad as a Global City of Opportunities with a Flourishing Real Estate Market

Mr. V. Rajashekhar Reddy, President of CREDAI Hyderabad, lauds Hyderabad as a truly global city boasting futuristic infrastructure, a conducive business environment, stable governance focused on attracting investments, pleasant weather, and a pool of talented workforce, all of which act as a magnet attracting corporates, investors, and talent from around the world. The city’s remarkable attributes have earned it the distinction of being recognized as the 4th Fastest Growing City in the World by the Knight Frank India-CII Report (2024) and a prime destination for economic opportunities according to the World Bank Group Doing Business Report (2020). Hyderabad also stands among the top 10 global ecosystems as per the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (2022).

Noteworthy accolades further highlight Hyderabad’s appeal as the #1 Best City to Live in India, as per Mercer’s Quality of Living Survey (2023), citing excellent healthcare facilities among its strengths. The city has been consistently ranked as the most livable city for expats and one of the safest cities in India, as per the National Crime Records Bureau Report (2023), making it an ideal place to live, work, play, and enjoy life.

Mr. Reddy emphasizes the robust real estate market in Hyderabad, resilient to major disruptive events such as state and central government elections. Recent data indicates a surge of 12.5% in property registrations within the Hyderabad metropolitan limits between December 2023 and June 2024. Impressively, the city recorded 2.18 lakh registrations within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits during this period, up from 1.94 lakh registrations in the corresponding timeframe last year.

Hyderabad is also rated among the top three markets for luxury homes in India, according to the CBRE Report (2024). Additionally, registrations for open plots have seen a modest rise of 7%.

Investors, homebuyers, and real estate enthusiasts are encouraged to explore the thriving real estate market in Hyderabad, a city of immense opportunities and growth. CREDAI Hyderabad Showcases Hyderabad as a Leader in Sustainable real estate development.

CREDAI Hyderabad Showcases Hyderabad as a Leader in Sustainable real estate development

Adding to this Mr. N. Jaideep Reddy, President-Elect of CREDAI Hyderabad, underscores Hyderabad’s unparalleled quality of life, characterized by systematic and stable growth. As the city continues to prosper, it distinguishes itself not only for its economic resilience but also for its steadfast commitment to sustainability.

Hyderabad boasts over 884 development projects certified as green buildings by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a majority of which are projects of CREDAI members.

Recognized as the #1 Indian City in the City Nature Challenge (2024), Hyderabad’s focus on sustainable growth is further highlighted. The city is at the forefront of green building adoption, with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) acknowledging its efforts towards sustainable living. In Q2 2024, 25% of real estate projects in Hyderabad were green-certified, showcasing the city’s leadership in eco-friendly development.

Mr. Jaideep emphasizes the upcoming CREDAI Property Show as an ideal platform to experience this commitment first hand. All projects featured in the show are designed with green living in mind, reflecting CREDAI Hyderabad’s unwavering dedication to creating a sustainable and high-quality lifestyle for residents.

Prospective investors are strongly encouraged to consider investing in Hyderabad’s real estate market at this opportune moment. The current stability and growth present a unique opportunity to secure investments before potential crises may arise in the uncertain global environment.

Investing in Hyderabad’s real estate means joining a progressive and forward-thinking community that values sustainability and quality of life. Hyderabad’s systematic approach ensures that growth is not only rapid but also balanced, making it an ideal destination for both living and investing.

CREDAI Hyderabad Showcases Hyderabad as an Ideal City for Real Estate Investment and Living

According to Mr. B. Jagannath Rao, General Secretary of CREDAI Hyderabad, emphasizes that Hyderabad is not only a prime destination for real estate investment but also a secure and exceptional city to reside and work in. Recognized for its top-notch infrastructure and connectivity, Hyderabad has been ranked highly in the Ease of Living Index, MoHUA Assessment (2021), solidifying its status as a global city with sustainable and well-distributed development strategies to alleviate pressure on physical infrastructure.

Highlighting the upcoming CREDAI Property Show, Mr. Rao asserts that it is the premier platform trusted by homebuyers, embodying #CREDAIbility. The show not only showcases the finest RERA approved properties but also upholds the highest standards in the real estate industry. With a comprehensive display of Hyderabad’s diverse real estate offerings, the Property Show ensures that every visitor discovers a property that resonates with their dreams and aspirations.

To simplify the property search process for prospective buyers, CREDAI Hyderabad is pleased to announce a property show focused on different regions of Hyderabad:

August 2-4 at Hitex Exhibition Centre

August 9-11 at Shree Conventions Kompally

August 23-25 at Land Nagole Metro Station

Homebuyers and real estate enthusiasts are cordially invited to explore the exceptional properties on display at the CREDAI Property Show, where they can witness firsthand the quality and innovation that define CREDAI Hyderabad as a pioneering force in the real estate industry.