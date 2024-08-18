CREDAI Telangana Announces STATECON 2024

Themed Telangana Going Global – conference explores the new-vistas of opportunities in development across the state.

Hyderabad: CREDAI Telangana, the apex body of real estate developers in Telangana, dedicated to promoting the interests of the real estate sector and fostering professional excellence, announced STATECON 2024 – themed Telangana Going Global. The event aims to elevate Telangana as a global player, not competing with other Indian states. The conference will address various issues about the fraternity of builders in the presence of all stakeholders. The seminar will take place on 20th, August 2024 at HICC Hyderabad. Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A Revanth Reddy is likely to inaugurate the conference. Around 900 member developers from across Telangana will attend the event. It will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss innovative strategies, emerging trends, and collaborative opportunities within the real estate domain.

STATECON 2024 will feature a range of sessions that will help accelerate the growth of Telangana as an emerging hub of technology and innovation, with a focus on infrastructure development, the creation of opportunities, and the skill upgradation of youth to compete globally. A series of sessions are planned at STATECON 2024 to delve on the opportunities and challenges to envisage the journey of going Global with a focus on the existing landscape, drafting a blueprint of success for the Real Estate sector, making the state a global investment destination, developing the roadmap of upskilling the youth to grab the opportunities, and building a sustainable, green and smart state.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Murali Krishna Reddy, Chairman, CREDAI Telangana said, “CREDAI Telangana plays a crucial role in shaping the future of real estate development in the region through advocacy, policy dialogue, and industry collaboration. It is the voice of the real estate industry that collaborates closely with the government in the development of real estate policies and guidelines at both the state and national levels. Under the visionary leadership of our Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A Revanth Reddy and his vision for 2050, the state is on the path of exponential growth with a multi-dimensional focus on the overall growth and development of the state involving improving the connectivity through an elaborate network of roads and regional rail network, attracting investments for development of dedicated industrial hubs by creating enabling policy framework, developing health infrastructure for present and future, use technology to ensure safety of citizens and set up a robust module for upskilling the youth to grab the opportunities in different industries. We are hosting STATECON 2024 to foster growth and innovation within Telangana’s real estate sector as we brace for the evolving needs of rapid development.”

According to Sri E. Premsagar Reddy, President, CREDAI Telangana, “The Hon’ble Chief Minister has outlined the vision to develop the state in the 3 ring structure, with the Core Urban Region up to Outer ring road (ORR) being the main catalyst for growth. The area between ORR and RRR will be developed as a semi-urban Region. It will help disperse the growth to Tier 2 cities with clusters for manufacturing, city-centric agriculture, and other add-on zones. These will be the epicenter of manufacturing hubs for global organizations with better connectivity with RRR. This will spread the growth across the state with adequate development of transit infrastructure, healthcare, etc. Defining the region beyond the RRR as the Rural Region will help the development of model villages with all facilities. This will trigger the requirement for building world-class real estate across the state opening new vistas for the industry. The initiatives of developing the ‘Musi river-front’ like other global cities will elevate Hyderabad as a Global City. Moreover, the 1st of its kind initiative to set up HYDRAA – a dedicated disaster response force will ensure proactive steps and improved preparedness to deal with unforeseen natural events. All these will have a positive impact in elevating Telangana as a global benchmark of governance and growth. STATECON 2024 is designed to enlighten and equip the member developers of CREDAI on a single platform and brace for the development which will not only be restricted to Hyderabad but will find tremendous opportunities across the state of Telangana.”

Sri. K. Indrasena Reddy, President Elect, CREDAI Telangana said, “The surge in demand and subsequent rise in real estate prices in Telangana is noteworthy. At CREDAI Telangana, we are collaborating with the government to establish a comprehensive set of rules and guidelines to streamline the industry, implement measures to identify, penalize, and remove unscrupulous elements, and address industry bottlenecks. The state government is working with a mission to make Telangana a $ 1 Tn economy in the next 10 years. This will be enabled by the 3 rings of development model. The key catalysts to this growth would be the development of Mucherla as a future city, and the manufacturing zones in the semi-urban region. The state’s focus on enhancing urban infrastructure and streamlining regulatory processes will support this growth, positioning Telangana as a key global player. This will positively impact the real estate landscape. STATECON 2024 is being organized to provide a comprehensive platform for dialogue and collaboration. The real estate sector is evolving rapidly, and this conference will be instrumental in shaping the future of our industry.”

Sri. G Ajay Kumar, Secretary, CREDAI Telangana said, “STATECON 2024 is being organized on the 20th of this month. We have dedicated sessions throughout the day about various dimensions of growth in the state and the opportunities that unfold for the real estate sector. Besides the Hon’ble Chief Minister, who will inaugurate the conference, other policymakers, and industry leaders across the country will participate in STATECON 2024 to share their vision and experiences to help our member developers network and define their blueprint for success. We will also unveil a report on ‘Telangana – Going Global’ with CBRE.”