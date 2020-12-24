CREDAI relieved as registration for Non-agriculture properties resumes

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Hyderabad thanked and appreciated the Telangana Government for instructing the resumption of the Registration of Non-agricultural properties. The registrations were on hold to facilitate the transition to the new system (Dharani) enabling increased transparency by removing discretion and ensuring 100% online advance slot booking, which was kept in abeyance due to the order of the Hon’ble High Court. A team representing the real estate developers led by Mr. Ramakrishna Rao, President, and Mr. V. Rajashekar Reddy General Secretary CREDAI Hyderabad along with representatives of TREDA, TBF, and TBA requested the cabinet sub-committee chaired by Shri Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Minister of Roads & Buildings, Legislative affairs & Housing, Govt of Telangana on the initiation by Shri KT Rama Rao, Minister for MA & UD, Industries and IT&C, Govt of Telangana along with Shri Mehmood Ali, Minister of Home, Prisons, Fire Services, Govt of Telangana, Shri Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development and RWS, Govt of Telangana, Shri Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development Corp. and Cinematography, Govt of Telangana. Government to allow registration using the old CARD system to help the industry get back to regular operations, severely affected by the lack of cash-flows as no-registrations for past 3 months.

According to Mr. R.K Rao, President CREDAI Hyderabad, “The New Property registration had been on a standstill for the past three months in the state resulting in several challenges for the operations for the real estate industry. Out of the several issues faced by the real estate sector, struggling to recover from the impact of COVID-19, the most critical factors are the lack of availability of funds for day-to-day operations like payment of wages, servicing of debt schedules, etc. This was likely to have a significant impact on the on-going real estate projects in the state, with some projects facing a risk of becoming NPA’s severely impacting the state GDSP. We are very thankful for the prompt decision taken by the Government of the state to resume registrations using the old CARD system as the new Dharani Portal could not be used. This will greatly help the developers get back to normal operations. Presently the developers were facing severe issues with cash-flows as no registrations were being done for the past 3 months. This is a big relief. Since the resumption of registration as per pre-booked slots from 19th December 2020 so far 2599 slots have been booked and 1760 registrations completed.”

Adding to this, Mr. V. Rajasekhar Reddy, General-Secretary CREDAI Hyderabad said, “Hyderabad real estate sector has been on a rapid growth path over the past few years due to the pro-active industry-friendly policies of the government, effective processes to facilitate ease of doing business with transparency and conviction. The inventory of office, retail, and residential real estate is less, with a large number of new projects on the anvil, the pause on property registration was a major concern for the real estate developers. We are thankful to the Hon’ble chief minister Shri. KC Rao for taking a prompt decision and heeding our request to allow registrations of non-agriculture property through the CARD system, till the new process is made operational. If the registration of property did not resume immediately, it would have had a severe impact on debt servicing schedules of real estate developers, wage payment schedules, and property construction schedules due to working capital shortage. The resumption of registrations will help relieve the financial difficulties for the developers and help them focus on work.”

The industry has always been an active participant in the initiatives to streamline processes. We will also support the transition to the new system of registration, however we will request the government to throughly test and modify the new registration system to facilitate the business growth without causing any disturbance to the progress of business.

Related

comments