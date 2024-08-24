CPPA Rome appoints Geeta Chandran and Aruna Mohanty as Global Ambassador

The Centre for Peace & Performing Arts (CPPA), Rome, has appointed eminent danseuse Padma Shri Geeta Chandran and Padma Shri Aruna Mohanty as its ‘Global Cultural Ambassador’ for the year 2024-2025.

Geeta Chandran considered a foremost exponent of Indian classical dance “Bharatanatyam” and Aruna Mohanty considered a foremost exponent of Indian classical dance “Odissi” are widely recognized for their innovation in choreography and for working on themes with far-reaching social influence.

The Government of India has conferred its fourth highest civilian honour “Padma Shri” and the prestigious “Sangeet Natak Akademi Award” on both the danseuse. After CPPA global council approved the appointment of Mrs Geeta Chandran and Mrs Aruna Mohanty, both dancers were formally installed as ‘Global Cultural Ambassador’ at CPPA’s maiden peace event in India the ‘Delhi Peace Festival’ held

on this Tuesday at Shri Ram Centre auditorium in the national capital.

Two of India’s most promising young dancer Mrs. Dakshina Vaidyanathan (Bharatanatyam) and Mrs. Lipsa Satpathy (Odissi) were also declared as CPPA Peace Fellows for the year 2024-2025.

The installation and felicitation was done by CPPA India advisors including former External Affairs Secretary Amarendra Khatua, Sharon Lowen, Ex National Commission for Women Member Manasi Pradhan in presence CPPA Director & Senior UN Diplomat for Europe Baisali Mohanty. The event was attended by high-level delegates representing foreign Embassies in India, Indian & foreign Diplomats and other dignitaries.