CPENGRAMS brings Financial Empowerment for Family Pensioners and Super-Senior Pensioners

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) is committed towards effective and expeditious redressal of grievances through Centralized Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), an online portal. To ensure this, the grievances are monitored in terms of pace and quality of the redressal by conducting Inter-Ministerial Review Meetings (IMRMs), both in physical and virtual mode.

The resolution of these cases including those of Family Pensioners and Super-senior Pensioners has brought financial stability and social empowerment in the life of pensioners. Some of the noteworthy resolved grievances including payment of additional family pension to the 112 years old spouse and sanction of arrears of Liberalized family pension to the 85 years old spouse after 28 years, are as under: