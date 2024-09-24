CPENGRAMS brings Financial Empowerment for Family Pensioners and Super-Senior Pensioners

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) is committed towards effective and expeditious redressal of grievances through Centralized Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), an online portal. To ensure this, the grievances are monitored in terms of pace and quality of the redressal by conducting Inter-Ministerial Review Meetings (IMRMs), both in physical and virtual mode.
The resolution of these cases including those of Family Pensioners and Super-senior Pensioners has brought financial stability and social empowerment in the life of pensioners. Some of the noteworthy resolved grievances including payment of additional family pension to the 112 years old spouse and sanction of arrears of Liberalized family pension to the 85 years old spouse after 28 years, are as under:
- Ms. Rajo (Samaspur, New Delhi): – “Payment of arrears of the Additional Family Pension amounting to more than Rs. 11.60 lakh to the 112-year-old spouse after 18 years.”
- Ms Prakasho Devi (Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir): – “Payment of Liberalized Family Pension arrears, amounting to Rs. 13.18 lakh to the 85 yrs old spouse after 28 years”.
- Sh. Rajkumar (Bhiwani, Haryana): – “Payment of Arrears of pension and Commuted Value of Pension (CVP) amounting to Rs. 16.37 lakh after 5 years of retirement”.
- Ms. Sarvati Devi (Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan): – “Payment of Life Time Arrears (LTA) amounting to Rs. 13.66 lakh to the spouse after 15 years.”
- Ms. Geetha Bhai (Bangalore, Karnataka): – “Resumption of Family Pension to the childless widow and payment of arrears amounting to Rs. 14 lakh after 7 years.”
- Sh. Mahabir Singh (Jhajhar, Haryana): – “Payment of arrears of the Disability element of the pension amounting to Rs. 11.50 lakh after 03 years”
- Ms. S Sathya Devi (Karur, Tamil Nadu): – “Sanction of Additional Family Pension and payment of arrears to the spouse amounting to Rs.7.34 Lakh”
- Sh. Bhanwar Lal Jat (Jodhpur, Rajasthan): – “Sanction of arrears of the Disability Element of the pension w.e.f. 24.09.2012 to 31.05.2023 amounting to Rs. 8 lakh after 12 years”
- Sh. Dharam Paul (Jhajhar, Haryana): – “Payment of Capitalized Value of Pension amounting to Rs. 9 Lakh after 05 years of the retirement”.
- Sh. Lakhwinder Singh (Ambala, Haryana): – “Sanction of Disability Pension arrears amounting to Rs. 9.80 lakh pending since September, 2003”.