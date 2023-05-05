CPCB’s ‘Waste to Wealth’ Ideation Hackathon to be held on 14th May online

Driven by the message of Mission LiFE and circular economy goals, the Central Pollution Control Board is organizing an online ‘Waste to Wealth Ideation Hackathon’ for undergraduate and above students on 14th May, 2023 (Sunday) the registration for which are currently open on https://cpcb.nic.in/w2w-hackathon-cpcb/#



It is a nationwide event to provide platform to college students across the country to solve real-world waste management challenges on (a) plastic waste (b) electronic waste (c) battery waste (d) crop residue. It will help them to build upon their understanding of waste management and present innovative solutions for Waste to Wealth conversion.



The Ideation Hackathon offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to students to win cash prizes worth up to Rs. 3.6 Lakhs across all waste streams. On the day of Ideation Hackathon i.e. May 14, 2023 (Sunday), one problem Statement each for four waste categories will be posted on the CPCB website at 09:00 am and students will be required to email the original ideas pertaining to it on w2w.cpcb[at]gov[dot]in by 05:00 pm in a given template. The best original ideas under each waste category will be awarded cash prize of Rs. 50,000, Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 15,000. Along with this, chosen ideas will get incubation support, industry exposure, and mentoring from top scientists of CPCB. For further details regarding eligibility, process, important dates and problem scope, please visit https://cpcb.nic.in/w2w-hackathon-cpcb/.



The last date for registration is May 12, 2023 (Friday).