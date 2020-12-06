CPCB raises concern on Pollution and Frothing in River Yamuna; Asks Delhi and other states for effective sewage treatment

New Delhi: CPCB monitors water quality of River Yamuna and drains discharging into the River.

In the past, CPCB observed froth formation and increase in ammonia levels in river Yamuna because of discharge of untreated sewage, non-operation of existing Sewage Treatment Plants, improper functioning of Effluent Treatment Plants(ETPs) installed by the industries and Common Effluent Treatment Plants(CETPs) located on the banks of river Yamuna.

Monitoring of 22 drains carried out recently ,indicated that 14 drains (Sonia Vihar, Najafgarh, Shastri Park, Shahdara, etc.) are found untapped ,discharging sewage. While 05 drains are 100% tapped and no flow at downward of interception observed,02 drains were found tapped but overflow into river yamuna was observed. One drain (drain no. 14) has no flow at all. Due to partially/untreated discharge of sewage and industrial effluent containing phosphorus, many times, foaming also is observed.

CPCB, taking cognizance of this, issued directions to Delhi Jal Board to submit time bound action plan to ensure compliance to norms by STPs and that no untreated sewage is discharged to these drains.

Delhi Pollution Control Committe(DPCC) has been directed to take action against non-complying Common Effluent Treatment Plans(CETPs) and industrial units. Similar directions have also been issued to State Pollution Control Boards of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

In view of the importance of the issues, reminders have been issued today to concerned agencies to submit action taken report by 15th December, 2020.

