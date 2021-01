Bhubaneswar: COVID19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ Reaches Odisha, Over 3 Lakh Health Workers To Get Shots In Phase-1 . First consignment of COVID19 vaccine Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII), arrives at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, 4 days ahead of the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive.

Related

comments