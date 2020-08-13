COVID19 death toll in Odisha reached 314 following reports of nine more deaths

Bhubaneswar: Nine more COVID19 deaths in Odisha pushes toll to 314 . The deaths have been reported from Ganjam (3), Cuttack (2), Mayurbhanj (2), Kandhamal (1) and Sundargarh (1) districts.

Demise of Nine #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 23-year old male of Cuttack who was also suffering from diabetes, Hypertension & nephropathy.

2. A 72-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. A 73-year old male of Ganjam.

4. An 82-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes.

5. A 36-year old male of Ganjam district.

6. A 61-year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease, Old Cerebro Vascular Accident.

7. A 58-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

8. A 60-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

9. An 81-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

It should be noted that Odisha registers a record number of 1981 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours. 1225 from quarantine centres & 756 local contacts. Tally breaches 52,000-mark and stands at 52653. 274 new cases reported from Khordha which is maximum among all districts today. Ganjam next with 267 positives. Kandhamal & Sundargarh report a steep spike in 179 & 145 cases respectively.

