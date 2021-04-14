COVID19 claims 3 more lives in Odisha in the last 24 hours; toll rises to 1,933

Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 3 more lives in Odisha in the last 24 hours; toll mounts to 1933. Odisha reports 2267 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Highest 458 infections detected in Sundargarh.

Regret to inform the demise of three numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 43-year-old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 72-year-old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Carcinoma Stomach, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease.

3.A 32-year-old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Sickle cell Disease.