Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 17 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1,560.
Demise of seventeen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1.A 56-year-old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
2.A 55-year-old male of Bhadrak district.
3.A 60-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.
4. An 81-year-old male of Cuttack district who was suffering from CKD, CAD-Post CABG, Seizure Disorder, Hypothyroidism, Hypertension.
5.A 50-year-old male of Ganjam district.
6.A 54-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
7.A 73-year-old female of Jagatsinghpur who was also suffering from Hypertension.
8.A 47-year-old male of Puri district.
9.A 72-year-old female of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
10.A 71-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
11.A 62-year-old female of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
12.A 70-year-old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
13.A 60-year-old female of Subarnapur district.
14.A 70-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
15.A 56-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
16.A 76-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
17.A 71-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from CKD.