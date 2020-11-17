Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 17 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1,560.

Demise of seventeen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 56-year-old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 55-year-old male of Bhadrak district.

3.A 60-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

4. An 81-year-old male of Cuttack district who was suffering from CKD, CAD-Post CABG, Seizure Disorder, Hypothyroidism, Hypertension.

5.A 50-year-old male of Ganjam district.

6.A 54-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7.A 73-year-old female of Jagatsinghpur who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8.A 47-year-old male of Puri district.

9.A 72-year-old female of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

10.A 71-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11.A 62-year-old female of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12.A 70-year-old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

13.A 60-year-old female of Subarnapur district.

14.A 70-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

15.A 56-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

16.A 76-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

17.A 71-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from CKD.

