COVID19 claims 17 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours, toll at 2197

Bhubaneswar: With 17 more fatalities, #Odisha’s death toll mounts to 2197. 3 deaths each in Khordha, Rayagada, Kalahandi & Sundargarh districts; 2 in Puri ,1 death each in Angul, Bolangir & Dhenkanal districts.

Regret to inform the demise of seventeen numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 41 years old male of Angul district.

2.A 60 years old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 80 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.

4.A 45 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

5.A 40 years old female of Dhenkanal district Sickle Cell Disease.

6.A 42 years old female of Khordha district.

7.A 42 years old female of Kalahandi district.

8.A 47 years old male of Kalahandi district.

9.A 35 years old male of Kalahandi district.

10.A 57 years old male of Puri district.

11.A 55 years old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12.A 48 years old female of Rayagada district.

13.A 55 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

14.A 62 years old male of Rayagada district.

15.A 63 years old male of Sundargarh district.

16.A 56 years old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

17.A 48 years old male of Sundargarh district.