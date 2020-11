Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 16 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1,543.

Demise of Sixteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 65-year-old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2.A 24-year-old female of Bargarh district.

3.A 78-year-old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4.A 47-year-old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from CA Breast.

5.A 55-year-old male of Deogarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

6.A 56-year-old female of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7.An 80-year-old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

8.A 60-year-old female of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

9.A 49-year-old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10.A 58-year-old female of Puri district.

11.A 78-year-old male of Sambalpur district.

12.A 72-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension & O.A.

13.A 73-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from COPD.

14.A 70-year-old male of Sundargarh district.

15.A 64-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

16.A 58-year-old male of Sundargarh district.

