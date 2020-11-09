Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 16 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1,441.

Demise of sixteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 55-year-old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2.A 57-year-old male of Bargarh district.

3.A 53-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Psychiatry Disorder.

4.A 62-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

5.A 64-year-old male of Boudh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6.A 75-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

7.A 46-year-old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

8.A 55-year-old male of Keonjhar district.

9.A 38-year-old male of Keonjhar district.

10.An 80-year-old female of Keonjhar district.

11.A 65-year-old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12.A 65-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

13.A 51-year-old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14.A 70-year-old male of Sambalpur district.

15.A 90-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

16.A 45-year-old male of Rourkela who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension with Post Renal Transplant.

