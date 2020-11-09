Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 16 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1,441.
Demise of sixteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1.A 55-year-old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
2.A 57-year-old male of Bargarh district.
3.A 53-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Psychiatry Disorder.
4.A 62-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.
5.A 64-year-old male of Boudh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
6.A 75-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
7.A 46-year-old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
8.A 55-year-old male of Keonjhar district.
9.A 38-year-old male of Keonjhar district.
10.An 80-year-old female of Keonjhar district.
11.A 65-year-old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
12.A 65-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
13.A 51-year-old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
14.A 70-year-old male of Sambalpur district.
15.A 90-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
16.A 45-year-old male of Rourkela who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension with Post Renal Transplant.