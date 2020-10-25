Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 16 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1,245.
Demise of sixteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1.A 70-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.
2.A 62-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from CKD.
3.A 40-year old female of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.
4.A 46-year old female of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.
5.A 45-year old female of Angul district.
6.A 67-year old male of Angul district who was suffering from Congestive Hepatopathy.
7. A 62-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Psoriasis, HTN, IHD.
8.A 48-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Multi Organ Dysfunction.
9.A 75-year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.
10.A 50-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.
11.An 82-year old male of Puri district.
12.A 59-year old female of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.
13.A 65-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
14.A 66-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.
15. A 45-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
16.A 67-year old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.