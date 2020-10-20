Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 16 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1168.

Demise of sixteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 40-year old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes & Pneumonia.

2.A 60-year old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes.

3.A 59-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes.

4.A 58-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5.A 72-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes & CKD.

6.An 82-year old male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7.A 72-year old female of Khurdha district.

8.A 72-year old female of Mayurbhanj district.

9.A 60-year old female of Mayurbhanj district.

10. A 30-year old female of Mayurbhanj district.

11.A 72-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

12.A 72-year old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

13.A 24-year old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

14.A 60-year old male of Kalahandi district.

15.A 74-year old male of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

16.A 48-year old female of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Hypothyroid.

Related

comments