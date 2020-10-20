Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 16 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1168.
Demise of sixteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1.A 40-year old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes & Pneumonia.
2.A 60-year old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes.
3.A 59-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes.
4.A 58-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.
5.A 72-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes & CKD.
6.An 82-year old male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
7.A 72-year old female of Khurdha district.
8.A 72-year old female of Mayurbhanj district.
9.A 60-year old female of Mayurbhanj district.
10. A 30-year old female of Mayurbhanj district.
11.A 72-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.
12.A 72-year old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
13.A 24-year old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
14.A 60-year old male of Kalahandi district.
15.A 74-year old male of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
16.A 48-year old female of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Hypothyroid.