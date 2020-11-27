COVID19 claims 14 more lives in Odisha Today; toll rises to 1718

Bhubaneswar:COVID19 claims 14 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1718.
Demise of fourteen numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1.A 87-year-old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Hypertension & CAD.
2.A 71-year-old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus& Hypertension, CAD-ACG-STEMI.
3.A 30-year-old female of Angul district who was also suffering from AKI.
4.A80-year-old female of Angul district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hyperkalemia & Kidney Injury.
5.A 73-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
6.A 54-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
7.A 58-year-old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.
8.A 63-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CKD.
9.A 44-year-old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
10.A 56-year-old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
11.A 48-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
12.A 45-year-oldmale of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from CKD.
13.A 45-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
14.A 61-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.