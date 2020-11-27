COVID19 claims 14 more lives in Odisha Today; toll rises to 1718

Bhubaneswar:COVID19 claims 14 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1718.

Demise of fourteen numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 87-year-old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Hypertension & CAD.

2.A 71-year-old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus& Hypertension, CAD-ACG-STEMI.

3.A 30-year-old female of Angul district who was also suffering from AKI.

4.A80-year-old female of Angul district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hyperkalemia & Kidney Injury.

5.A 73-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

6.A 54-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

7.A 58-year-old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

8.A 63-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CKD.

9.A 44-year-old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10.A 56-year-old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11.A 48-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12.A 45-year-oldmale of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from CKD.

13.A 45-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14.A 61-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

Related

comments