COVID19 claims 12 more lives in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 12 more lives in #Odisha in the last 24 hours; toll mounts to 1730.

4 deaths in Sundargarh, 3 deaths in Bhubaneswar, 2 in Angul. 1 death each in Balasore, Jajpur & Dhenkanal.

Demise of twelve numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 67-year-old male of Angul district who was also suffering from CCF & Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 56-year-old male of Angul district.

3.A 65-year-old male of Balasore who was also suffering from CAD Post PTCA, BPH.

4.A 68-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & BHP.

5.A 67-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

6.A 60-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

7.A 57-year-old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from CKD, Epilepsy.

8.A 72-year-old male of Jajpur district.

9.A 76-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, CAD & old age.

10.A 60-year-old male of Sundargarh district.

11.A 75-year-old male of Sundargarh district who expired due to Diabetes Mellitus, Pancytopenia.

12.A 78-year-old male of Sundargarh district who expired due to Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CAD.

