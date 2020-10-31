Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 12 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll mounts to 1320.

Demise of twelve covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 40-year-old female of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 55-year-old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 50-year-old male of Jharsuguda district.

4.A 72-year-old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Carcinoma Ovary.

5.A 43-year-old female of Khurda district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

6.A 34-year-old male of Ganjam district.

7.A 48-year-old male of Nuapada district.

8.A 67-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9.A 65-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

10. A 70-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11.A 63-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

12.A 65-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension, Renal cell Carcinoma, Hypothyroidism.

Related

comments