COVID19 claims 10 more lives in Odisha, Total toll rises to 235

Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 10 more lives in Odisha in the last 24 hours. 3 from Ganjam district, 2 from Sundergarh district, 1 each from Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur & Keonjhar district. Total toll rises to 235.

Ten Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 52 year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 40 year old male of Nabarangpur district who was also suffering from Pulmonary Tuberculosis.

3. A 28 year old female of Sundergarh district.

4. A 40 year old male of Ganjam district.

5. A 39 year old male of Nayagarh district.

6. A 54 year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Uncontrolled Diabetes.

7. A 55 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Relapsed Tuberculosis.

8. A 53 year old female of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

9. A 61 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

10. A 52 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

It should be noted that Biggest single-day spike witnessed in Odisha with detection of 1699 COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total Tally breaches 40,000-mark & stands at 40717. 1073 from Quarantine centre, Local Contacts 626.

