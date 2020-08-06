COVID19 claims 10 more lives in Odisha, Total toll rises to 235

Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claims 10 more lives in Odisha in the last 24 hours. 3 from Ganjam district, 2 from Sundergarh district, 1 each from Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur & Keonjhar district. Total toll rises to 235.
Ten Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1. A 52 year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
2. A 40 year old male of Nabarangpur district who was also suffering from Pulmonary Tuberculosis.
3. A 28 year old female of Sundergarh district.
4. A 40 year old male of Ganjam district.
5. A 39 year old male of Nayagarh district.
6. A 54 year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Uncontrolled Diabetes.
7. A 55 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Relapsed Tuberculosis.
8. A 53 year old female of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
9. A 61 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
10. A 52 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.
It should be noted that Biggest single-day spike witnessed in Odisha with detection of 1699 COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total Tally breaches 40,000-mark & stands at 40717. 1073 from Quarantine centre, Local Contacts 626.