COVID19 claims 10 more lives in Odisha; death toll 197

Bhubaneswar: COVID19 death toll reaches 197 in Odisha with 10 more fatalities in last 24 hours .

10 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 73-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Ischemic Heart Disease & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

2. A 58-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. A 57-year old male of Ganjam district.

4. A 78-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Dilated Cardio Myopathy.

5. An 80-year old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

6. A 94-year old female of Ganjam district.

7. A 45-year old female of Ganjam district.

8. A 60-year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes & Chronic Kidney Disease.

9. A 57-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension and Diabetes.

10. A 62-year old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from disseminated Tuberculosis and drug-induced Hepatitis.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1434 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, Total tally 34913. In Quarantine 889, Local Contacts 545.

Related

comments