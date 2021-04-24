Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claimed 8 more lives in Odisha; Toll reached 1,981.

Regret to inform the demise of eight numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 54 years old male of Balangir district who was also suffering from Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 29 years old male of Balasore district.

3.A 40 years old male of Baragarh district.

4.A 38 years old male of Bhadrak district.

5.A 65 years old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Asthma & Hypothyroidsim.

6.A 60 years male of Nuapada district.

7.A 50 years old male of Sundargarh district.

8.A 50 years old male of Sundargarh district.