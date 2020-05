New Delhi: COVID19 cases cross 1 lakh mark with a single-day jump of 4970 cases & 134 deaths; total cases 101139 & death toll 3163. As per the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare . Recovery rate : 38.73%.

May 19- 8 AM update (MoHFW):

-101139 #COVIDー19 positive cases as on date

-58802 actives cases

-4970 new cases in 24 hours

-3163 deaths ( 124 deaths in 24 hours

-39174 total recoveries

