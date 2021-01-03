Bhubaneswar: Covid vaccine expected to arrive in Odisha this month. This was informed by the Health Secretary Pradipta Mohapatra .

He said this while kick-starting a dry run for Covid-19 vaccination at the Capital Hospital here on Saturday. Health Secretary Pradipta Mohapatra said the vaccine is expected to arrive in the State any day this month and the State has adequate equipments for vaccination.

“The Oxford Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) was given clearance by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) yesterday. Keeping this in view, we expect the vaccine will arrive in the State any day this month,” he said.

Odisha is the only State where the Government is conducting vaccination dry run at 31 places, the 30 District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) and the Capital Hospital, Mohapatra said.

Elaborating the vaccination process, he said physical verification would be done for the persons to be administered with the vaccine. Once the verification is completed, their records would be updated on the Co-WIN web portal.

After that, they would be administered the vaccine and kept under observation for 30 minutes before being discharged. Those administered dummy vaccine on Saturday would be registered as partially-vaccinated in the portal, he added.

