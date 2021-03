Bhubaneswar: Covid test (RT-PCR) report of retired doctor comes out negative at RMRC, Bhubaneswar . Dr S Suleiman, 71, a retired doctor in Rourkela tested positive for COVID-19 through RT-PCR (at IGH Rourkela) after two doses of Covishield taken three weeks ago.

His repeat RT-PCR test at RMRC yesterday came negative for Covid.