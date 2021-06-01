Covid Safety Team in Madhya Pradesh made to monitor market from June 1

Bhopal: Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang has said that Covid Safety Team has been formed from June 1, using a new experiment to re-open the market. In this new system, officers of Municipal Corporation, Revenue and Police have been added, who are being given the responsibility of different parts of the market. This team will see if the Corona Guidelines are being followed in the shops.



Communicated with traders



Shri Sarang gave an invitation to the merchants group in the new market today and advised them to ensure adherence to the new guidelines of Corona to open the market from June 1. He said that according to the new guidelines, it is mandatory to follow social distancing with the use of masks and sanitizers. On this occasion, they also draw circles in front of various shops for social distancing to make people aware. He said that the government is not in favor of imposing fines or restrictions, but you have to ensure adherence to the Corona Guideline by supporting the team.



Minister Shri Sarang said that after about one and a half months of completion of corona curfew, the process of opening the market in a systematic manner is being started from June 1. With the cooperation of the public and the efforts of the government, including self-discipline, we have been able to control the corona. He said that the corona is not over yet, the corona has been controlled. To keep control over it and to eliminate it from the root, it is very important to follow the Corona Guideline. Shopkeepers will have to take special care that social distancing is maintained. Customers do not come to the shops without masks. He said that it should be ensured that the Corona Guidelines are not violated. This is very important for the safety of yourself and your family.



Minister Shri Sarang visited various shops around Khedapati Hanuman Temple in New-Market. He gave a message of social distancing and draw circles in front of the shops . On this occasion, Collector Shri Avinash Lavania and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shri K.V.S. Chaudhary, Public representatives and businessmen were present.

Related