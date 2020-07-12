Covid Observer, Cuttack District said that multiple measures in Cuttack district to contain COVID-19 infection

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Saurav Garg, Covid Observer, Cuttack District said that multiple measures have been taken in Cuttack district to contain COVID-19 infection.

A total of 617 Temporary Medical Camps (TMCs), which were prepared in Cuttack District to receive migrants and had received a total of 23110 people till date, are being replaced by Cluster TMCs for a group of adjoining GPs and Covid Care Homes in each GP as per Government of Odisha guideline. This has been done to free up school buildings in view of the greatly reduced migrant inflow.

61 cluster TMCs with 1465 beds are ready with 105 people staying there as on date. This arrangement has been done keeping in view the number of migrants and geographic consideration.

339 Covid Care Homes in 373 GPs are ready for short term stay of positive cases before they are moved to Covid Care Centres or Covid Hospitals. Total bed capacity is 3315.

5703 Ward Committees to monitor new arrivals or to adhere home quarantine have been formed across 2295 villages of the district. Each has Ward Member, SHG representative and ASHA/Anganwadi Worker as member. Training has been completed in 11 blocks and will shortly be completed in the remaining 3 as well.

As on date, in Rural Cuttack 748 cases have been found out of which 569 have recovered and discharged. There are 173 active cases as of now.

At present, facilities have been created to treat 700 COVID +ve patients in Cuttack district which include 150 beds at Covid Hospital at Ashwini,

150 beds at COVID Health Centre at GIMSAR, Athgarh and 400 beds at two COVID Care Centres i.e. DRIEMS, Tangi ( 302 beds) and at Bidyadharpur by CMC (98 beds).

A total of 6707 people have been paid incentive @ Rs 2000/- for successful completion of quarantine period. Analysing the Covid situation in CMC area, Smt. Ananya Das, Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation said that special focus is being given on Health Institutions, overcrowded markets and steps are being taken for active surveillance and sanitization of the vulnerable pockets. She also appealed people to follow the Covid guidelines strictly and to take extra care of the elderly people during social events.

