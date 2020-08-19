COVID Hospital inaugurated at NTPC Talcher Kaniha

Kaniha: Amidst the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, posing greater stress on the healthcare sector, NTPC Talcher Kaniha inaugurated COVID Diagnostic Centre and Fever Clinic in NTPC Kaniha Hospital premises. The COVID Centre will serve as a nodal point for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID patients.

Chief General Manager, Shri Sudip Nag inaugurated the COVID Centre on August 15, 2020, in the august presence of Dr R.K. Mishra, CMO. Shri Nag visited the newly formed premises including the Tele-consultation Room and interacted with the medical staff to review the preparedness to treat COVID patients. As a noble gesture, Shri Nag presented fruit bouquets to the patients. He further congratulated the Hospital Team and their efforts in curtailing the spread of Coronavirus disease.

A demonstration of the TrueNat machine, used for swift diagnosis of COVID-19 was also done in the presence of representatives from Apollo Hospital. The use of TrueNat machine will ensure greater efficiency in the diagnosis of COVID-19. Shri N.S Rao, GM (O&M), Shri P. Sivaramakrishna, GM (Operation), Shri Navin Bagai, GM (SSC-C&M), Shri Rajiv Khanna, GM (Maintenance) & Shri PMGV Srinivas, AGM(HR) along with other senior officials, employees and medical staff were present on the occasion.

