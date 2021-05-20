Covid Care Whatsapp chatbot launched in Punjab

Chandigarh: As part of Mission Fateh, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday launched a Punjab Covid Care WhatsApp chatbot for self-care during home isolation, information on bed availability and vaccine centres etc.



Patients in home isolation can put their vitals into the app, and these will be monitored by experts who will advise them on the course of treatment. The app is available in 3 languages – English, Punjabi and Hindi.



Chairing a high-level virtual meeting on the Covid situation, the Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the recently launched Bhojan Helpline, under which more than 3000 food packets were delivered by Punjab Police at the doorstep of the Covid affected families in just a week. These included 2721 cooked and 280 uncooked food packets.



Lauding the Punjab Police for its role in the initiative, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to ensuring that nobody in the state goes to sleep hungry in these testing times, and urged all affected citizens to dial 112 or 181 for free meals.



DGP Dinkar Gupta said Covid canteens were established by the police department in less than 24 hours, with more than 120 cooked/uncooked food packets delivered on the very first day of the launch of the scheme. From May 14 to May 20, 2021, a total of 385 calls were received on Bhojan Helpline numbers with requests for food, he added.



Citing instances, he said the Pathankot Police had received a call from a woman living in the slums, who said they had no money to buy rations, and the police team instantly provided ration for 25 members living in that area.



In Hoshiarpur, following a request from a family of daily wage workers in the Tanda area, DSP Gurpreet Singh personally visited the affected family to deliver breakfast with fruits, milk and bread. The local Sarpanch also got to know about their condition and he then volunteered to take care of the family.



A 40-years-old woman from Amritsar, whose husband, son and daughter have tested COVID-19 positive, had been also extended help by the police, who were also inquiring about the well-being of the affected families and any other urgent needs they may have, during the delivery.



The maximum calls had so far been received from Amritsar City, Ludhiana City Patiala Bathinda, said the DGP.





