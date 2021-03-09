COVID-19 vaccine per million population

New Delhi: The State/UT-wise details of number of doses administered and doses per million population, as on 3rd March 2021 is given in the table below.

India is the second most populous country in the world. It is in this context that vaccination per million population has to be appreciated. The national average per million population for India stands at 11,675 doses while it is 2,32,300 doses, 3,14,100 doses, 71,600 doses and 76,400 doses per million population for USA, UK, France & Germany respectively, at present. (source: www.ourworldindata.org)

As per the recommendation of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India begun with Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers that account for less than 2% of the population. Subsequently, as per recommendation of NEGVAC, the next priority group of beneficiaries comprising of persons aged 60 years and above and those aged 45-59 years with comorbidities is being provided vaccination from 1st March 2021 at Government COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) as well as at Private CVCs to speed up vaccination process.

State/UT-wise coverage of doses per million population (as on 3rd March 2021)

S. NO. State/UT Doses administered Doses per million
1 A & N Islands 9,501 23,753
2 Andhra Pradesh 7,09,280 13,467
3 Arunachal Pradesh 37,132 24,333
4 Assam 2,52,725 7,244
5 Bihar 6,61,780 5,409
6 Chandigarh 26,255 21,843
7 Chhatisgarh 4,75,966 16,226
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 5,910 9,933
9 Daman & Diu 3,428 7,485
10 Delhi 4,48,936 21,992
11 Goa 28,439 18,289
12 Gujarat 12,08,386 17,411
13 Haryana 3,14,650 10,734
14 Himachal Pradesh 1,34,004 18,172
15 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 2,80,141 20,961
16 Jharkhand 3,38,538 8,851
17 Karnataka 8,52,509 12,795
18 Kerala 6,64,314 18,759
19 Ladhakh (UT) 10,478 35,399
20 Lakshadweep 3,216 47,294
21 Madhya Pradesh 8,92,450 10,619
22 Maharashtra 13,01,885 10,502
23 Manipur 62,832 19,953
24 Meghalaya 34,581 10,569
25 Mizoram 35,599 29,421
26 Nagaland 38,151 17,484
27 Odisha 6,81,757 14,967
28 Puducherry 13,971 8,973
29 Punjab 2,18,296 7,219
30 Rajasthan 12,61,773 16,000
31 Sikkim 20,731 30,804
32 Tamil Nadu 5,34,658 7,011
33 Telangana 4,35,329 11,578
34 Tripura 1,19,244 29,436
35 Uttar Pradesh 14,88,421 6,481
36 Uttarakhand 1,77,184 15,616
37 West Bengal 12,07,690 12,340
38 Miscellaneous 8,53,064 N/A
39 INDIA 1,58,43,204 11,675

The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh. Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here today.

