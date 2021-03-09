COVID-19 vaccine per million population

New Delhi: The State/UT-wise details of number of doses administered and doses per million population, as on 3rd March 2021 is given in the table below.
India is the second most populous country in the world. It is in this context that vaccination per million population has to be appreciated. The national average per million population for India stands at 11,675 doses while it is 2,32,300 doses, 3,14,100 doses, 71,600 doses and 76,400 doses per million population for USA, UK, France & Germany respectively, at present. (source: www.ourworldindata.org)
As per the recommendation of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India begun with Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers that account for less than 2% of the population. Subsequently, as per recommendation of NEGVAC, the next priority group of beneficiaries comprising of persons aged 60 years and above and those aged 45-59 years with comorbidities is being provided vaccination from 1st March 2021 at Government COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) as well as at Private CVCs to speed up vaccination process.
State/UT-wise coverage of doses per million population (as on 3rd March 2021)
|S. NO.
|State/UT
|Doses administered
|Doses per million
|1
|A & N Islands
|9,501
|23,753
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|7,09,280
|13,467
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|37,132
|24,333
|4
|Assam
|2,52,725
|7,244
|5
|Bihar
|6,61,780
|5,409
|6
|Chandigarh
|26,255
|21,843
|7
|Chhatisgarh
|4,75,966
|16,226
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|5,910
|9,933
|9
|Daman & Diu
|3,428
|7,485
|10
|Delhi
|4,48,936
|21,992
|11
|Goa
|28,439
|18,289
|12
|Gujarat
|12,08,386
|17,411
|13
|Haryana
|3,14,650
|10,734
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|1,34,004
|18,172
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
|2,80,141
|20,961
|16
|Jharkhand
|3,38,538
|8,851
|17
|Karnataka
|8,52,509
|12,795
|18
|Kerala
|6,64,314
|18,759
|19
|Ladhakh (UT)
|10,478
|35,399
|20
|Lakshadweep
|3,216
|47,294
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|8,92,450
|10,619
|22
|Maharashtra
|13,01,885
|10,502
|23
|Manipur
|62,832
|19,953
|24
|Meghalaya
|34,581
|10,569
|25
|Mizoram
|35,599
|29,421
|26
|Nagaland
|38,151
|17,484
|27
|Odisha
|6,81,757
|14,967
|28
|Puducherry
|13,971
|8,973
|29
|Punjab
|2,18,296
|7,219
|30
|Rajasthan
|12,61,773
|16,000
|31
|Sikkim
|20,731
|30,804
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|5,34,658
|7,011
|33
|Telangana
|4,35,329
|11,578
|34
|Tripura
|1,19,244
|29,436
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|14,88,421
|6,481
|36
|Uttarakhand
|1,77,184
|15,616
|37
|West Bengal
|12,07,690
|12,340
|38
|Miscellaneous
|8,53,064
|N/A
|39
|INDIA
|1,58,43,204
|11,675
The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh. Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here today.