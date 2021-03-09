COVID-19 vaccine per million population

New Delhi: The State/UT-wise details of number of doses administered and doses per million population, as on 3rd March 2021 is given in the table below.

India is the second most populous country in the world. It is in this context that vaccination per million population has to be appreciated. The national average per million population for India stands at 11,675 doses while it is 2,32,300 doses, 3,14,100 doses, 71,600 doses and 76,400 doses per million population for USA, UK, France & Germany respectively, at present. (source: www.ourworldindata.org)

As per the recommendation of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India begun with Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers that account for less than 2% of the population. Subsequently, as per recommendation of NEGVAC, the next priority group of beneficiaries comprising of persons aged 60 years and above and those aged 45-59 years with comorbidities is being provided vaccination from 1st March 2021 at Government COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) as well as at Private CVCs to speed up vaccination process.

State/UT-wise coverage of doses per million population (as on 3rd March 2021)

S. NO. State/UT Doses administered Doses per million 1 A & N Islands 9,501 23,753 2 Andhra Pradesh 7,09,280 13,467 3 Arunachal Pradesh 37,132 24,333 4 Assam 2,52,725 7,244 5 Bihar 6,61,780 5,409 6 Chandigarh 26,255 21,843 7 Chhatisgarh 4,75,966 16,226 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 5,910 9,933 9 Daman & Diu 3,428 7,485 10 Delhi 4,48,936 21,992 11 Goa 28,439 18,289 12 Gujarat 12,08,386 17,411 13 Haryana 3,14,650 10,734 14 Himachal Pradesh 1,34,004 18,172 15 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 2,80,141 20,961 16 Jharkhand 3,38,538 8,851 17 Karnataka 8,52,509 12,795 18 Kerala 6,64,314 18,759 19 Ladhakh (UT) 10,478 35,399 20 Lakshadweep 3,216 47,294 21 Madhya Pradesh 8,92,450 10,619 22 Maharashtra 13,01,885 10,502 23 Manipur 62,832 19,953 24 Meghalaya 34,581 10,569 25 Mizoram 35,599 29,421 26 Nagaland 38,151 17,484 27 Odisha 6,81,757 14,967 28 Puducherry 13,971 8,973 29 Punjab 2,18,296 7,219 30 Rajasthan 12,61,773 16,000 31 Sikkim 20,731 30,804 32 Tamil Nadu 5,34,658 7,011 33 Telangana 4,35,329 11,578 34 Tripura 1,19,244 29,436 35 Uttar Pradesh 14,88,421 6,481 36 Uttarakhand 1,77,184 15,616 37 West Bengal 12,07,690 12,340 38 Miscellaneous 8,53,064 N/A 39 INDIA 1,58,43,204 11,675

The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh. Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here today.