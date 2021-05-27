COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 132

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 20.54 Cr (20,54,51,902) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

11,76,300 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 1,51,52,040 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.

Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

The total of 20,54,51,902 include 98,27,025 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 67,47,730 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,53,39,068 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 84,19,860 FLWs (2nd dose), and 1,51,52,040 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 6,35,32,545 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 1,02,15,474 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,77,48,235 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,84,69,925 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).