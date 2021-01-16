Bhubaneswar: The much awaited COVID-19 vaccination programme in KIMS started at 11:00AM today morning. The vaccination started immediately after the inauguration of the vaccination programme by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Maj. Gen. P. K. Patnaik, Principal & Director General, School of Medicine received the first vaccine as the frontline COVID-19 warrior. A lot of other Health Care Workers (HCWs) who were waiting anxiously were later administered the vaccine.

The vaccination center had separate entry, adequate sequence at entry and inside a well arranged place with an adequate waiting room, verification desk with data entry operator, a vaccination area and observation room. The beneficiaries were checked for their eligibility, their ID was checked and the COVID-19 vaccine was administered under strict asepsis and guidance. All these beneficiaries were asked to wait in the observation room for at least 30 minutes. A physician was present in the observation room to note the adverse events following ammunition. A total of 100 beneficiaries were vaccinated and there were no reports of any adverse events.

The hospital had elaborate preparations for the vaccination much earlier. A list of HCWs of KIMS & PBH was made earlier and was communicated to the BMC for inclusion in the portal. A total of 3000 HCWs including doctors, staff nurses, housekeeping personnel and other personnel were included, who had worked in the dedicated COVID Hospital in KIMS. These workers had worked several sessions in the KIMS COVID Hospital. Prof. Dr. Omprakash Panigrahi, HOD, Community Medicine, the nodal officer of the center with his faculties and staff, had made elaborate arrangements for implementation of the programme.

Related

comments