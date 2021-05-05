Covid-19 Vaccination camp organised at Guwahati Airport

New Delhi: The second covid vaccination camp, open for all above 18 years, has been organised at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) Guwahati. The camp started on 3rd May 2021 and the vaccination is going on in the camp. Over 2000 people have been vaccinated and more are likely to get vaccinated tomorrow. Airports Authority of India in association with National Health Mission, Assam has organised this vaccination camp which was first for many young officers and staff working at Guwahati Airport. The vaccination camp was meant for all the working staff and was also opened for all dependent family members, employees of AAI, airlines, agencies, frontline staff and the stakeholders associated with the LGBI Airport, Guwahati.

Around 1200 people had registered themselves for the vaccination on the first day, out of which about 600 were vaccinated on the first day till evening.

Informing about the vaccination camp, Shri Ramesh Kumar, Airport Director said, ‘We had requested all Heads of Departments, airlines, ground handling agencies, frontline workers and the stakeholders at the airport to intimate in their vertical to get maximum advantage of vaccination camp. As this was opened for all above 18+ age group, the number of registrations was more than expected,’ he added.

Officials coordinating the camp said more than 3000 people have been registered. This includes some elderly retired employees and their dependents as well. As the number of enrolments was high, the vaccination venue was Community Centre inside the AAI residential colony, a hall with huge capacity for maintaining health protocols.

‘I am thankful to the State Government especially to the state health officials and NHM staff for their noble cause and their dedication in helping us get vaccinated amid this pandemic’, said Airport director, Shri Ramesh Kumar.

Separate help desk has also been set up to streamline the process and assist the elderly people. Priority is given to the frontline workers and the airline staff who are on regular duties and in shift duties.

Earlier, a Vaccination Camp at LGBI Airport, Guwahati for all stakeholders including Airlines Ground Handling Agencies/ Staff Officers and other working and retired employees above 45 years of age, was conducted on 11th April 2021.