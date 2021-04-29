COVID-19 facility Dashboard for ESIC Hospitals

New Delhi: ESIC, under Ministry of Labour & Employment, in its endeavour to fulfil its social responsibility has taken another step to enhancecitizen centricservices and dissemination of information during the current pandemic.The need of the hour is to increase the number of beds for COVID care. Many of the ESI health facilities meant forits beneficiaries,have been opened up for the benefit of the citizens of our country for COVID care. Some of the ESIInstitutions areeven geared up to provide dedicated services to COVID patients.Our brave heart medical professionalsand the other frontline workers are extending life-saving services, 24×7,in these COVID ESI Institutions not only as responsible citizen but also with a motto of‘Service to Mankind is Services to God”.

Due to demand and supply gap, beds are not available for COVID care. Even if beds are available, the real-time information is not readily available to the needy and those facing emergencies. The ICT Team of ESIC has worked tirelessly to prepare the blueprint, develop and deploy a Dashboard in record time so as to help the needy citizen search or a bed, in a dedicated facility of ESIC. The participating ESI Health Institutions are updating the data on a regular basis. Through this Dashboard, the citizen shall be able to navigate to a displayed ESI Health Institution, view Bed Position there and take conscious decision of availing services.The link for the COVID FACILITY DASHBOARD has been made available at https://www.esic.in/Dashboard/CovidDashBoard.aspx.