Covid 19: CM Chouhan expresses gratitude to PM Modi

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the decisions by the Government of India to conduct Covid vaccination and free ration distribution to the poor till Diwali. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this is a historic decision. This will bring uniformity and speed in the vaccination campaign in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the members of the Council of Ministers before the Cabinet meeting in Mantralaya. The meeting started with the recitation of Vande Mataram.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that according to the decision of Prime Minister Shri Modi, the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years will be vaccinated free of cost by the Central Government. Also, the entire vaccination campaign will be conducted by the Government of India. The states will continue to get the vaccine on the basis of availability in proportion to their population and requirement. With this, the vaccination campaign will run systematically and the work will also get speed. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Modi is also congratulated for the fact that till now when the vaccine for any new disease was manufactured then far from being made in the country it was not even available in the country, but India got the swadeshi vaccine due to the continuous efforts of our scientists under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Modi has taken care of the poor. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana by the Government of India, now free ration will be given till November. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on behalf of the Council of Ministers and the people of the state thanked Prime Minister Shri Modi for these decisions.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in view of the continuous decline in the prices of summer moong, it has been decided to procure moong at the support price. The registration work is also starting from today June 8. This is an important decision for the farmers. Agriculture Minister Shri Kamal Patel thanked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on behalf of the farmers of the state.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the impasse regarding the strike of junior doctors has also ended. In the midst of the crisis of Covid infection, they have returned to work as a result of conversations with junior doctors. This is a worthwhile step.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan thanked the Crisis Management Committees, public representatives, MLAs, MPs for their continuous efforts to control Covid in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that I am grateful to the people of the state for the patience and restraint with which the people of the state faced the situation of Covid.

