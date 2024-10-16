Court awards Rs. 10 lakhs as damages to Jan Aushadhi in trademark battle

In a landmark victory in a court battle, the New Delhi District court has issued a permanent injunction against a resemblance in name of the organization operating in the name of “Jan Aushadhi Sangh” at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. This firm was deliberately and intentionally using a deceptively similar name of “Jan Aushadhi” a registered trademark of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India with malafide intention to create confusion in the mind of the general public and to trade over Jan Aushadhi’s goodwill. Now, the Court at Delhi has ordered the violator and its proprietors, partners, etc. restraining them from using the said mark “Jan Aushadhi” in any manner. This ruling protects the integrity of PMBI’s brand and ensures consumers receive authentic products at affordable rates through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which is the main objective of the Pariyojana.

Apart from issuing direction to violator for delivering all the material bearing the infringement trademark “Jan Aushadhi” to PMBI for destruction, court was pleased to order damages of Rs. 10 lakhs in favour of PMBI.

With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India and it provides affordable and quality medicines through its network of 13800 Jan Aushadhi Kendra covering almost all districts of the country. People save 50% to 90% on the cost of medicines while buying from these retail outlets. Over the years, Jan Aushadhi has become the largest retail pharmacy chain of the country.