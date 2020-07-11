Bhubaneswar: The Course Completion Ceremony of the passing-out trainees Batch at the INS Chilka was held on Friday.

Commodore Rituraj Sahu Commanding Officer, INS Chilka awarded medals and trophies to the meritorious trainees. He urged them to serve the Indian Navy with pride and professionalism.

Abhishek Singh, Senior Secondary Recruit, and MD Rao, Navik (General Duty) from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, respectively, were adjudged the best trainees of the course.

Later, the summer edition of “ANKUR”, the bilingual magazine of this INS Chilka batch was released.

