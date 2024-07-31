There is no shortage of coal in the country. The country has witnessed highest ever coal production in the year 2023-24. The all-India coal production in the year 2023-24 was 997.828 Million Tonne (MT) provisional. The quantity of coal produced and quantity of imported coal during the past five years is as under:

(Figure in Million Tonne (MT))

Year 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24* Production 730.874 716.083 778.210 893.191 997.828 Import 248.537 215.251 208.627 237.668 261.001

* Provisional Figure

Coal Mines is governed by the Mines Act, 1952 and rules and regulations framed thereunder. Mines Act, 1952 is administered by DGMS by way of development of suitable legislations, rules, regulations, standard and guidelines, inspections, investigation of accidents, awareness activities, formulating risk management plans.

Apart from compliance of the statutory provisions made under the Mines Act, 1952, the Mines Rules- 1955, the Coal Mine Regulations- 2017 and Byelaws & Standing Order framed there under, the following steps are being taken to reduce occurrence of accidents in mines.

1. Preparation and implementation of Site Specific Risk Assessment based Safety Management Plans (SMPs).

2. Preparation and implementation of Principal Hazards Management Plans (PHMPs).

3. Formulation and compliance of Site-specific Risk Assessment based Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

4. Conducting Safety Audit of mines through multi-disciplinary Safety Audit teams.

5. Adoption of the state-of-the art mechanism for Strata Management.

6. Monitoring of mine environment.

7. Specific Safety measures for OC mines:

Use of eco-friendly Surface Miners for blast free safe mining

Formulation and implementation of Mine-specific Traffic Rules.

Training on Simulators to HEMM operators

Dumpers fitted with Proximity Warning Devices, Rear view mirrors and camera, Audio-Visual Alarm (AVA), Automatic Fire Detection & Suppression system etc.

Ergonomically designed seats & AC Cabins for operators’ comfort.

GPS based Operator Independent Truck Dispatch System (OITDS) and Geofencing in some large OCPs for tracking movement of HEMMs inside OC mine.

Lighting arrangement using high mast towers for increasing level ofillumination.

8. Specific safety measures for Underground coal mines:

Elimination of basket loading by introducing semi mechanization with LHDs and SDLs.

Replaced the cement capsules with resin capsules for effective roof control system with bolting by pneumatic /hydraulic roof bolting system

Wherever geology permits, Continuous Miner technology is adopted

Emergency Response & Evacuation Plans (ER & EP) prepared as per Regulation 252 of CMR 2017

Air chilling plant to improve underground mine environment.

Cordless cap lamps have been procured for the use by rescue personnel.

9. Training on Mine Safety:

Initial and Refresher training & On-the-Job Training as per statute.

Training on Simulators to HEMM operators.

Skill up-gradation of frontline mine officials on continual basis on various topics.

Sensitization of all employees including Members of Safety Committees and contractual workmen on regular basis.

Various training programme for enhancement of knowledge of mine executives.

Training on Risk Management by SIMTARS accredited executives

10. Mine Safety Inspection: