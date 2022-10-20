Country has sufficient stock of pulses and onion: Government

The government has expressed confidence that the prices of pulses and onions will not go up during the current festive season. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said the country has sufficient stock of pulses and onion. He said, the center is keeping a close watch on the price situation, production, imports, exports and availability of essential commodities.

He informed us that more than 43 lakh metric tons of pulses and 2.5 lakh metric tons of onion are in the buffer stock. He said, 54 thousand tons of Onion have been released across 14 States and Union Territories from the national onion buffer stock to check the price rise. The Secretary added that the center is offering pulses to States and Union Territories at a discounted rate for the various welfare schemes. He said, the centre has started procurement of one lakh metric tons of imported Tur and 50 thousand tons of imported urad.