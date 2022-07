Counting of votes on July 20 in 214 urban bodies of 43 districts : MP

New Delhi :In the Urban Body Election-2022, the counting of votes will be on July 20 from 9 am in 214 urban bodies of 43 districts and the results will be declared. State Election Commissioner Shri Basant Pratap Singh said that all the preparations for counting of votes have been completed. On July 20, counting of votes will be held in 5 Nagar Nigam, 40 Nagar Palika Parishad and 169 Nagar Parishad.

Counting of votes will be held on July 20 in Nagar Nigam Katni, Ratlam, Dewas, Rewa and Morena. Counting will also be held on the same day in Nagar Palika Parishad Berasia, Narsinghgarh, Sarangpur, Raisen, Begumganj, Mandideep, Ashta, Sironj, Khargone, Barwah, Sanawad, Shivpuri, Chanderi, Chaurai, Parasia, Balaghat, Mahidpur, Khachrod, Nagda, Jawra, Shujalpur, Agar-Malwa, Deori, Bina, Naugaon, Maharajpur, Hata, Tikamgarh, Sidhi, Maihar, Narmadapuram, Pipariya, Seoni Malwa, Multai, Dhanpuri, Anuppur, Pasan, Bhind, Gohad and Sabalgarh.

Counting will also be held for the Nagar Parishad Kurawar, Boda, Pachore, Khilchipur, Jirapur, Machalpur, Talen, Chhapihera, Sanchi, Garatganj, Obedullaganj, Sultanpur, Udaipura, Jawar, Kothari, Ichhawar, Nasrullaganj, Budhni, Rehti, Shahganj, Kurwai, Lateri, Shamshabad, Kasrawad, Karahi, Padlya Khurd, Bistan, Mundi, Pandhana, Mandwa, Meghnagar, Thikri, Niwali Bujurg, Chachoda, Binaganj, Kumbhraj, Aaron, Madhusudangarh, Bairadh, Kolaras, Karera, Pichore, Pohri, Magrauni, Mungawali, Isagarh, Piprai, Bhander, Sevdha, Indergarh, Shahpura, Majhauli, Katangi, Patan, Barkuhi, Lodhikheda, Piplanarayanwar, Chandameta Butaria, Bichhua, Chand, Newton Chikhali, Chhapara, Keolari, Katangi, Lanji, Barhi, Tarana, Makdon, Unhel, Nayagaon, Javad, Diken, Ratangarh, Singoli, Sarvania, Maharaj, Manasa, Kukdeshwar, Rampura, Athana, Namli, Piploda, Baravada, Dhamnod, Pankhedi, Akodia, Polayakalan, Kanad, Nalkheda, Susner, Soytakalan, Baragaon, Malhargarh, Narayangarh, Pipalyamandi, Sitamau, Shamgarh, Suwasra, Bhanpura, Garoth, Bhainseda, Tonkkhurd, Bhunrasa, Sonkachh, Pipalrawan, Banda, Shahgarh, Rahatgarh, Malthoun, Bandri, Barodiakalan, Barigarh, Lavkush Nagar, Chandla, Madhimalhara, Bijawar, Satai, Baramalhara, Dhuwara, Buxwaha, Patera, Tendukheda, Baragaon, Dhasan, Kari, Jatara, Palera, Lidhaura, Jairon, Prithvihpur, Powai, Amanganj, Gunnaur, Govindgarh, Gurh, Manganwa, Sirmaur, Baikunthpur, Semaria, Tyonthar, Chakghat, Dabhaura, Majhauli, Churhat, Rampur Naikin, Nagod, Rampur Baghelan, New Ramnagar, Amarpatan, Kotar, Bankhedi, Makhannagar, Bhainsdehi, Ghoradongri Betul Bazar, Beohari, Khand, Bakho, Manpur, Banagwan (Rajnagar), Dola, Dumarkachhar, Phuf, Akoda, Mau, Mehgaon, Gormi, Malanpur, Vijaypur, Banmore, Jhundarpura, Kailaras and Jaura.