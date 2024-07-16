The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) celebrates its 73rd Foundation Day in the august presence of Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary DSIR, Government of India, and DG CSIR, along with other eminent dignitaries at its campus today in New Delhi.

The event also celebrated the presence of Dr. N. Kaliselvi, the 26th DG of CSIR and the first woman to lead the organization in its 80-year history. Dr. Kaliselvi inaugurated the ‘AcSIR PhD Scholar Lab’ and delivered a keynote lecture, sharing her valuable insights and guidance. She highlighted need to develop policy of India future challenges taking advantages of local, human and technical advantages of CRRI deliver in next 2 to 3 years of time. She emphasised need private and alumni collaboration need of AcSIR.

Professor Manoranjan Parida, Director of CRRI stated roles of CSIR-CRRI in country till it birth started from Bullock cart technology, to Bio binder, Comprehensive traffic and transportation planning, IRASTE, Waste to wealth, Auto Fuel Policy activities of the different division.

Dr. Ravindra Kumar, recalled Ernst Zipkes, the first Director of CRRI, whose vision led to the establishment of the institute. The idea for CRRI was first discussed at the 1943 conference of Chief Engineers in Nagpur and was later approved by the CSIR General Body in March 1950, under the guidance of Sir Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar, the first DG of CSIR on 16 July 1952.

The 73rd Foundation Day celebration served as a platform to promote scientific innovation and inspire the next generation of scientists in the field of road and transport research. The event concluded with a vote of thanks, recognizing the enthusiasm and dedication of all participants and contributors. More than 200 School children attended in open day under CSIR Jigyasa Scheme. Professor Prateek Sharma Vice Chancellor Delhi Technical University (DTU) to delivered the keynote lecture on Engineering Solution for Sustainable Development Challenges. Several MOU signed during the Foundation day with Industries. Vivdus 2024 was organised for student to share their poster form of research. Dr Vinod Krar organised these activities. The CSIR-CRRI extends its gratitude to everyone who made this event memorable to inspire and drive the pursuit of excellence in scientific research and education.